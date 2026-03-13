Step-By-Step Guide To Clear Cache And Speed Up Windows 11

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Is your Windows 11 PC getting frustratingly slow? The culprit is often hidden cache files. Here's a simple, step-by-step guide to clear them out and boost your computer's speed.

Are you a Windows 11 user? If your PC feels sluggish, the main reason is 'cache' or temporary files. These files build up quietly and slow your system down. We'll show you how to manage them.

Clean up using Storage Settings

The easiest way to delete temporary files is through Settings. Go to 'System', then 'Storage', and select 'Temporary Files'. The system will scan for junk files, and you can delete them. This frees up disk space and makes your PC snappy.

The old 'Disk Cleanup' tool still works great in Windows 11. Just search for it in the Start Menu and clean your system drive (C: Drive). You can easily remove things like system error memory dump files and old update files.Your browser also affects PC speed. Go to the settings in Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge and use 'Clear Browsing Data' to remove cache. This helps web pages load faster and reduces interruptions.You don't have to manually delete files every time. Just turn on the 'Storage Sense' feature in Windows 11. It will automatically clear out junk files for you, keeping your PC running smoothly every day.Finally, a simple trick: restart your computer now and then. This clears the cache in your RAM and prevents 'hang' issues when you're multitasking. Also, always keep your Windows 11 updated for the best performance.