Restaurant Review: Orilla Is Dubai's New Spot For Mediterranean Comfort Food

Some restaurants open quietly. Others arrive with noise, hype, and a long list of investors. Orilla is something far rarer. This is the story of a chef betting on himself. For 10 years, Saradhi Dakara helped define the identity of the hugely popular MAINE restaurants, shaping a style of cooking that many Dubai diners came to love and still do. But Orilla is different. This time, there are no familiar playbooks, no greatest hits from the past. This time, it's his name, vision, and risk.

And perched high on the 27th floor in Jumeirah Village Triangle, with one of the most striking skyline views in Dubai, Orilla feels like the beginning of a new chapter. One where the chef is finally cooking exactly the way he wants.

Orilla offers generosity, warmth and simplicity, but with playful twists that reveal a chef who has spent years refining his craft, the kind of cooking that brings back nostalgic memories of meals from summer vacations.

What makes the restaurant particularly special is how personal it feels. Dakara didn't just design a menu. He designed the entire experience. Every piece of furniture has been carefully sourced by him. The lighting is soft and atmospheric. The music feels deliberate, not too soft or too loud, just right. Even the stunning stained-glass door, which greets guests as they arrive, was commissioned by an artist the chef personally selected. It's the kind of detail that tells you something important. This isn't just a restaurant. It's a chef's labour of love.

Instead of leaning on familiar crowd-pleasers from his previous restaurants, Dakara has gone out of his way to create new signatures. The 100-layer lasagne is exactly the kind of dish chefs dream up when they want to prove a point. Delicate sheets of pasta stacked impossibly high, rich but balanced, comforting yet elegant. The dish packs a serious punch in terms of visuals and flavour.

Walk into Orilla, and the first thing you notice is the warmth. Not just from the design, but from the energy of the room. The service team strike the perfect balance: attentive without hovering, knowledgeable without rehearsed speeches. It feels relaxed, but never careless. Exactly how Mediterranean hospitality should be.

You could easily imagine spending hours here, starting with a relaxed early dinner and slowly drifting into late-night beverages. Boasting not one, but two beautiful terraces, you are spoilt for choice in terms of dining space.

Dubai has no shortage of big restaurant groups and imported concepts. But what the city always needs more of is chef-driven restaurants with personality. Orilla is exactly that. A place where the chef has stepped away from the safety of the familiar to build something that is entirely his own.

Hero dish: Snail ravioli. Silky pasta, deeply savoury filling, and a richness that manages to stay light on its feet.

Vibes‭:‬ Warm lighting‭, ‬thoughtful design‭, ‬and a dining room that feels alive with conversation‭. ‬

Menu curation: Orilla is an ode to the Mediterranean way of cooking, you could say sunshine on a plate.

Service: Plates arrive on time and the pacing allows you to properly settle into the evening.

Rating: 8/10

Location: Hotel Local Dubai, Jumeirah Village Triangle

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