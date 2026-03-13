2 Expats Die, Some Injured In Oman After Two Drones Crash In Sohar

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Oman News Agency reported today that a security source confirmed the downing of two drones in the Suhar Governorate. One drone fell in the Al Awahi Industrial Area, resulting in the deaths of two expatriates and several injuries, while the other crashed in an open area with no casualties reported.

The news agency reported that the competent authorities are actively handling both incidents and continuing to investigate their circumstances.

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The agency also noted that the authorities commend the awareness and cooperation of citizens and residents in refraining from sharing photos or rumours and in relying on official sources for information.

They assured the public that all necessary efforts are being mobilised to protect the country and maintain safety.

This is not the first attack on Oman.

On March 11, Oman's civil defence teams worked to contain a fire at fuel tanks after drones targeted oil storage facilities on Wednesday.

Oman's state television reported that the drones struck fuel tanks at the port. Authorities confirmed that the incident has not affected the continuity of oil supplies or petroleum products in the country.

On March 3, several drones targeted fuel tanks at the Duqm Commercial Port, with one striking a tank, the Oman News Agency reported, citing a security source.

The agency added:“The resulting damage has been contained, and no human casualties have been reported. Oman condemns the attack and is taking all necessary measures to address the incident.”

Earlier on March 1, the Duqm commercial port was targeted by two drones, one of which struck a mobile workers' accommodation, the Oman News Agency reported.

A security source said an expatriate worker was injured in the strike, while debris from the second drone fell near fuel tanks without causing any human or material losses.

On the same day, a US-sanctioned oil tanker was hit off Oman's Musandam Peninsula, injuring four people, according to the country's maritime security centre.

Also on March 1, in a separate incident, a crew member of Indian nationality was killed after a projectile struck the Marshall Islands–flagged product tanker MKD VYOM off the coast of Muscat.

The fire resulted from the strike amid rising regional tensions following US and Israeli attacks on Iran and Tehran's retaliatory actions across the Middle East.

The ship's manager confirmed the incident, saying, "It is with great sadness that we confirm one crew member, who was in the engine room at the time of the incident, has died."

Al Salam naval base in Abu Dhabi targeted by Iranian drones; no casualties Qatar expresses strong condemnation of Iranian attacks on Duqm Port in Oman