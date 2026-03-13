'Spreading Rumours Is A Crime': UAE Warns Against Sharing Unverified Information Online

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In light of current circumstances and the spread of misleading content and inaccurate news across digital platforms, the UAE's Public Prosecution shared an interview with Attorney General Khalid Al Madhani, President of the Federal Prosecution for Combating Rumours and Cybercrimes.

The discussion also focused on raising public awareness and emphasising the importance of responsible information sharing.

“Information is a responsibility... and spreading rumours is a crime,” Al Madhani stressed, highlighting the dangers of circulating unverified information, especially when it contradicts statements from official authorities.

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He stressed that the department's main priority is to guide social media users to rely solely on official sources, avoid fabricating or altering information, and refrain from manipulating content in any way. For example, not to add sound effects or alter and change them in any way.

He also noted that some cases involved misinformation originating from outside the UAE but were falsely reported as occurring within the country and that the authorities take steps to address such instances.

Al Madhani emphasised that during times of instability, preventing the spread of false information becomes even more critical.

He delivered a clear message to all social media users who share updates and information, emphasising that doing so is a responsibility. He highlighted the importance of adhering to journalistic ethics and cautioned against any actions that could endanger public safety.

The meeting further underlined that adhering to official sources and verifying information accuracy are fundamental to protecting society and maintaining security and stability.

Responsibility in the digital space is a shared duty, requiring awareness and commitment from everyone.

UAE authority warns 'do not film, repost, circulate', unverified news UAE warns against sharing unverified information, spreading rumours online