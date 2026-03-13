Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Completes Handover Of WAKASHIO MARU Training Ship For National Institute Of Technology, Toyama College
|Owner
|National Institute of Technology, Toyama College(NIT, Toyama College)
|LOA
|56.48 meters
|Beam
|10.60 meters
|Depth
|5.95 meters
|Gross tonnage
|389 tonnes
|Capacity
|Approx. 60 persons
|Service speed
|12.5 knots
About MHI Group
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit or follow our insights and stories onSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Sectors: Marine & Offshore
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