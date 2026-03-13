ADIA Unit Backs Asia-Pacific Property Credit Fund Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Capital from a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund has flowed into a Hong Kong-based private credit manager, signalling continued appetite among Gulf investors for property-linked lending opportunities across developed Asia-Pacific markets.

Dignari Capital Partners said a wholly owned unit of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority has committed capital to its Asia Pacific Developed Markets Private Credit Strategy, a fund designed to finance real-estate-related projects and businesses across the region. Financial terms were not disclosed, though the investment marks a notable endorsement from one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds.

The strategy aims to provide financing to developers, construction firms and related property-sector participants operating in developed markets throughout Asia-Pacific. Hong Kong forms a central focus of the fund, according to the firm, reflecting the territory's role as a regional hub for cross-border capital and structured financing.

Private credit has grown rapidly over the past decade as institutional investors seek higher yields outside traditional bond markets. Property-backed lending has become a particular area of interest, especially in markets where bank financing has tightened following regulatory reforms and shifts in interest-rate cycles.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, widely regarded as one of the largest sovereign wealth funds globally, manages hundreds of billions of dollars across a diversified portfolio spanning equities, infrastructure, fixed income and alternative assets. The fund's investment approach emphasises long-term diversification and partnerships with specialist managers around the world.

Participation in Dignari's strategy illustrates how sovereign wealth funds are expanding their exposure to private credit, an asset class increasingly seen as offering attractive risk-adjusted returns. Institutional investors, including pension funds and sovereign wealth funds, have turned to private lending to capture spreads unavailable in public markets.

Dignari Capital Partners specialises in real-estate-related private credit investments in Asia-Pacific. The firm focuses on structured financing solutions that support property development, asset repositioning and construction activities in mature markets where developers may seek alternatives to bank lending.

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Property developers across Asia-Pacific have faced shifting financing conditions over the past several years as interest rates climbed and banks tightened lending standards. In several markets, regulators have also imposed stricter capital requirements on lenders, reducing the availability of traditional project finance and creating space for private credit providers.

Industry analysts note that such conditions have created opportunities for specialised investment managers capable of structuring customised loans backed by real estate assets. These transactions typically involve senior or mezzanine financing arrangements, often secured against commercial or residential developments.

Hong Kong's property market has experienced cycles of volatility tied to interest-rate movements and economic shifts, yet the territory continues to attract global capital because of its deep financial infrastructure and established legal framework. Financing vehicles linked to the market often appeal to international investors seeking exposure to Asia while maintaining a foothold in developed regulatory environments.

Dignari said the strategy supported by the Abu Dhabi fund subsidiary will concentrate on developed markets rather than emerging economies, reflecting a focus on stable legal systems, transparent property rights and predictable financial regulations. Markets such as Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore, Japan and South Korea have increasingly drawn attention from credit investors looking for structured real-estate opportunities.

Private credit activity in the property sector has expanded significantly since the global financial crisis reshaped bank lending practices. Large institutional investors now allocate growing portions of their portfolios to alternative lending strategies, ranging from infrastructure debt to corporate direct lending and real-estate finance.

Sovereign wealth funds from the Gulf have played a prominent role in this trend. Institutions from Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait have expanded their allocations to alternative assets, seeking diversification beyond public equities and government bonds. Property-related strategies remain a core component of these allocations due to the asset class's potential for steady income and capital preservation.

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The commitment to Dignari also reflects broader financial ties between Middle Eastern capital pools and Asian investment managers. Over the past several years, sovereign wealth funds have built partnerships with regional private equity and credit firms to access specialised deal pipelines and local market expertise.

Market participants observe that private credit vehicles often offer flexible structures tailored to developers' funding needs. Such arrangements may include bridge financing, construction loans or mezzanine debt supporting projects during transitional phases. For investors, these instruments can generate higher yields compared with conventional bonds, albeit with greater complexity and due diligence requirements.

Real estate-linked credit has also gained traction as property markets adapt to structural shifts including urban redevelopment, logistics expansion and demand for mixed-use projects. Financing needs associated with these developments have opened space for non-bank lenders to participate in funding pipelines.

Dignari indicated that the Asia Pacific Developed Markets Private Credit Strategy will deploy capital across multiple property-related segments tied to construction and development. The firm emphasised its focus on underwriting discipline and collateral-backed structures aimed at protecting investor capital.

Sovereign wealth funds frequently invest through specialised mandates or co-investment structures with external managers, allowing them to access niche strategies without building internal teams for every asset class. Such partnerships have become common in private markets including infrastructure, venture capital and private credit.

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