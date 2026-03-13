GPS Anomalies Puzzle Motorists Across Dubai Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Motorists navigating through Dubai have reported unusual glitches in digital navigation systems, with some drivers briefly appearing to travel across open water or far from their actual locations on popular mapping applications. The phenomenon, noticed by commuters across parts of the emirate, has drawn attention to the growing vulnerability of satellite-based navigation systems to interference and technical anomalies.

Drivers using applications such as Google Maps and Waze described instances in which their vehicles suddenly appeared to be positioned in the Arabian Gulf rather than on major city roads. Screenshots circulating on social media show navigation paths stretching across water near the coastline while the drivers themselves remained on land in neighbourhoods including Al Quoz, Karama and Business Bay.

Technology specialists say such incidents are typically linked to disruptions affecting the Global Positioning System, the satellite navigation network relied upon by smartphones and vehicle navigation systems worldwide. When signals from these satellites are distorted, delayed or replaced by false signals, devices can display incorrect coordinates.

Urban areas with dense infrastructure can occasionally experience signal reflection, known as multipath interference, where satellite signals bounce off buildings before reaching a receiver. This effect can temporarily misplace a user on a digital map. Yet specialists indicate that the more dramatic errors reported in Dubai-such as vehicles appearing offshore-may suggest broader signal interference affecting GPS accuracy.

Satellite navigation operates by measuring the time it takes for signals from multiple satellites to reach a receiver. Even tiny disturbances in timing or signal strength can alter the calculated location by hundreds of metres or more. Modern smartphones compensate for many such errors by combining satellite data with Wi-Fi networks and mobile towers, though the systems remain dependent on the integrity of the underlying satellite signals.

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Industry analysts note that GPS interference has been recorded in several parts of the world, particularly in regions where radio signals are congested or where electronic warfare technologies are present. These disruptions can take the form of“jamming,” which blocks satellite signals, or“spoofing,” where counterfeit signals trick receivers into calculating a false location.

Evidence of spoofing has been documented near major shipping lanes and strategic infrastructure in several countries. Maritime tracking systems have occasionally shown vessels jumping between positions or appearing to sail across land. Aviation authorities have also warned pilots about navigation anomalies in certain airspace zones where interference affects satellite guidance systems.

Urban transport planners say the growing reliance on smartphone navigation has magnified the visibility of such issues. Dubai's road network, which includes multilayered highways, tunnels and high-rise districts, relies heavily on digital navigation for both residents and visitors unfamiliar with the city's layout. A temporary error in positioning can lead to confusion, particularly in areas with complex intersections.

Drivers who encountered the glitches described sudden recalculations of routes or maps placing them hundreds of metres from their actual location. Some reported that the system corrected itself within seconds, while others said the anomaly persisted briefly before their device regained an accurate signal.

Technology companies have long acknowledged that consumer navigation services can be affected by satellite signal problems beyond their direct control. Map providers combine satellite navigation with additional location data from sensors in smartphones, including accelerometers and gyroscopes, to improve accuracy when signals are weak or disrupted.

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Transport researchers note that the broader ecosystem supporting digital navigation has expanded rapidly as ride-hailing services, delivery platforms and logistics firms rely on GPS-enabled routing. Even short-lived anomalies can disrupt driver directions, delay deliveries or cause confusion in ride-hailing pickups if the displayed location is inaccurate.

Dubai's urban landscape also presents technical challenges for satellite positioning. High-rise clusters in areas such as Business Bay, Sheikh Zayed Road and Dubai Marina can create what engineers call“urban canyon” effects, where buildings obstruct direct satellite signals and increase reliance on reflected signals that distort positioning data.

Despite these challenges, satellite navigation remains highly reliable under normal conditions, typically delivering accuracy within a few metres for consumer devices. Engineers emphasise that anomalies lasting only seconds are unlikely to affect most journeys, though they highlight the importance of resilient navigation systems as cities become increasingly connected.

Governments and technology firms have been exploring alternative positioning technologies that could complement satellite navigation. These include ground-based radio positioning networks, enhanced use of cellular signals and next-generation satellite constellations designed to improve resilience against interference.

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