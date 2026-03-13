Global Psychedelic Week 2025 To Unite 5,000 People Across 100 Countries

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The world's first distributed psychedelic conference debuts with a global hybrid experience, 100+ speakers, 60+ local gatherings

[San Francisco] - Global Psychedelic Week (GPW), the world's first distributed psychedelic conference, debuts November 3–9, 2025 with a powerful vision: to unite the global psychedelic community through a hybrid program of online sessions and in-person events. With 100+ world-renowned speakers, 70+ community and media partners, and in-person gatherings in nearly 60 cities worldwide, GPW is creating an unprecedented space for dialogue, connection, and action across borders.

Leading Voices in Psychedelics

The 2025 lineup features some of the most recognized names in psychedelic research, therapy, and advocacy. Rick Doblin, founder of MAPS, brings decades of pioneering advocacy work; Robin Carhart-Harris, a leader in psychedelic neuroscience, shares groundbreaking insights into brain science; and Dr. Pamela Kryskow, a physician and innovator in psychedelic therapy, highlights real-world clinical practice. Alongside them, GPW welcomes a diverse roster of voices from across continents, including Indigenous knowledge keepers, grassroots organizers, policymakers, and next-generation researchers.

Local Connection, Global Movement

At the heart of GPW are its in-person events, with nearly 60 gatherings confirmed in countries including India, Serbia, Jamaica, Colombia, and Argentina-along with many more. These events range from intimate circles and workshops to large-scale panels and cultural programs.

“During Global Psychedelic Week, over 100 in-person events will take place around the world. We're decentralizing the conversation and meeting people where they are, in their own communities. Rather than gathering in a single location, we're fostering the space for local connection, reflection, and dialogue. These gatherings feature deeper engagement rooted in local culture and relationships. This is how a truly global movement grows, from the ground up.”

- Milica Radovic Mandic, Co-founder, Global Psychedelic Week

Building a Truly Global Conversation

With 70+ media and community partners amplifying the dialogue, GPW extends far beyond traditional conference models. By weaving together diverse perspectives, the event ensures that conversations about psychedelics remain inclusive, accessible, and globally relevant.

“The quote 'Psychedelic Renaissance' has presented us with many rich opportunities to research and openly discuss these long-stigmatized compounds and the historical traditions around them, but it has also exhibited numerous limitations and presented formidable challenges in regard to where we go next from here in a rapidly evolving multi-polar global society.

People talk about 'set and setting' as a vital element of a psychedelic experience, but who is responsible for curating the 'set and setting' for how psychedelic mainstreaming is unfolding? This should be a global conversation with numerous and diverse stakeholders providing input, not a siloed off and exclusive echo chamber where only the well-connected and highly capitalized have a say.”

- Dennis Walker, Co-founder, Global Psychedelic Week

Registration Now Open

About Global Psychedelic Week

Global Psychedelic Week is the world's first distributed psychedelic conference, uniting thousands of participants across continents through seven days of thematic programming, 100+ speakers, and dozens of in-person events worldwide. By blending global access with local engagement, GPW creates an inclusive platform spotlighting the voices shaping the future of psychedelic healing, science, and culture.

Media Contact

Honor Kilbourne

Public Relations Manager, Global Psychedelic Week

[email protected]

Tickets are available now, with 10% off early bird discount, at