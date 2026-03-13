Qatar Press Center Welcomes UN Security Council Resolution Condemning Iranian Attacks

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Press Center welcomes the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution No. 2817, which condemns the Iranian attacks on several countries in the region.

The resolution clearly emphasises the necessity of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, and rejects targeting civilians and critical infrastructure, in line with the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter.

The Center, in a statement, affirmed that the adoption of this resolution reflects a broad international stance rejecting Iranian aggressions, which constitute a blatant violation of state sovereignty and a direct threat to regional security and stability.

It also reiterates its full support for the sovereignty, territorial unity, and political independence of these states, expressing solidarity with their governments and peoples in confronting these aggressions.

The Center further strongly condemns the continued treacherous Iranian aggression against the State of Qatar, including the launching of ballistic missiles and drones, which constitutes a flagrant violation of the country's sovereignty and a direct threat to its security and territorial integrity.

The Center commended the high efficiency, advanced readiness, and bravery demonstrated by the Qatari Armed Forces in countering this aggression.

“Thanks to Allah and their advanced capabilities, they have successfully intercepted a large number of ballistic missiles and drones launched by Iran since the beginning of this aggression, handling them with skill and competence.” Under these delicate circumstances, the Center stresses that professional and responsible media represents the first line of defense during crises, and a national shield for protecting the home front. This is achieved by adhering to accuracy and objectivity, countering rumors and disinformation, and promoting societal awareness, thereby reinforcing trust in national institutions and strengthening community cohesion and resilience in facing challenges.