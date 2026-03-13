Mujahid: Civilians Martyred In Pakistan Airstrikes Again 'Won't Go Unanswered'

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says civilians were martyred in Thursday night's bombing by Pakistan's military regime in Kabul, Kandahar, Paktia, Paktika and several other areas, warning that“this injustice will not go unanswered.”

IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on his X account:“Continuing its previous aggressions and crimes, the military regime of Pakistan has once again carried out bombings in Kabul, Kandahar, Paktia, Paktika, and several other areas.”

Without providing further details, he said that in some places civilian homes were targeted, resulting in the deaths of women and children, while in other areas empty desert locations were struck.

A reliable source told Pajhwok that Pakistani military jet aircraft carried out an airstrike late Thursday night on a residential house in the Pul-i-Charkhi area, which falls under the 21st police district of Kabul city. The strike reportedly killed three civilians and injured 15 others.

Mujahid wrote:“Such oppressive aggression during the last ten days of the holy month of Ramadan and on the eve of Eid shows that they adhere to no humanitarian principles or moral values.”

He added:“The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns this crime and clear act of aggression, and God willing, this injustice will not remain unanswered.”

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