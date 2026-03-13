Karzai Strongly Condemns Pakistani Airstrikes On Kabul, Southern Provinces

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Former President Hamid Karzai has strongly condemned Pakistan's airstrikes on Kabul and the provinces of Kandahar, Paktia, and Paktika, calling them violations of the principles of good neighborliness, human values and international law.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, said:“Continuing its previous aggressions and crimes, the military regime of Pakistan has once again carried out bombings in Kabul, Kandahar, Paktia, Paktika and other areas; this injustice will not go unanswered.”

He added that the bombings killed several civilians and injured many others.

Karzai, on his X page, reiterated his condemnation of Pakistan's attacks on the capital and the provinces of Kandahar, Paktia, and Paktika, describing them as a clear and serious breach of international norms and human values.

He urged the Government of Pakistan to abandon hostile policies, act with foresight, and pursue a constructive, civilized approach grounded in good relations with Afghanistan.

Karzai emphasized that continued attacks would be detrimental to peace, stability and bilateral relations between the two countries.

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