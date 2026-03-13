Karzai Strongly Condemns Pakistani Airstrikes On Kabul, Southern Provinces
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, said:“Continuing its previous aggressions and crimes, the military regime of Pakistan has once again carried out bombings in Kabul, Kandahar, Paktia, Paktika and other areas; this injustice will not go unanswered.”
He added that the bombings killed several civilians and injured many others.
Karzai, on his X page, reiterated his condemnation of Pakistan's attacks on the capital and the provinces of Kandahar, Paktia, and Paktika, describing them as a clear and serious breach of international norms and human values.
He urged the Government of Pakistan to abandon hostile policies, act with foresight, and pursue a constructive, civilized approach grounded in good relations with Afghanistan.
Karzai emphasized that continued attacks would be detrimental to peace, stability and bilateral relations between the two countries.
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