Ajit Pawar's Death: NCP(SCP) Backs FIR Demand, Questions Government

NCP(SCP) Questions Govt Over Crash Probe

NCP (SCP) MP Fauzia Khan has backed party leader Rohit Pawar's demand for an FIR in the Baramati plane crash, raising doubts over former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's death. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Fauzia Khan asked if the government was hiding the details related to the incident. "Rohit Pawar has been consistently striving to ensure that an FIR is registered (in connection with the Ajit Pawar plane crash incident). It is the right of the public to have an FIR lodged. After all, what is the government trying to hide? There is suspicion in everyone's minds, and we, too, harbour doubts. If an FIR is registered regarding this matter, it will lead to a more in-depth investigation," she said.

Rohit Pawar Meets Rahul Gandhi

Earlier on Thursday, Maharashtra NCP(SCP) MLA Rohit Pawar met with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in the national capital, reiterating the demand for a fair investigation into the plane crash. During the meeting, Rohit Pawar shared all relevant files and details, with KC Venugopal and other Congress leaders also present.

The NCP (SCP) MLA informed that Gandhi reviewed the information carefully, demonstrating a strong understanding of aviation matters, and expressed concern upon learning that an FIR has not been registered in Maharashtra. "I express my gratitude that he (Rahul Gandhi) gave so much time, because in Parliament, there were many other issues ongoing. While talking, I shared with him all the details I had in the files. Venugopal ji was also present there, along with other Congress leaders. After providing the information, he (Rahul Gandhi) tried to understand the matter in detail and did grasp the issue. After going through the details, when he (Rahul Gandhi) learned that an FIR was not being registered in Maharashtra, he was surprised and concerned. In India, under democracy, everyone has the right to file an FIR. If such a senior leader (Ajit Pawar) is involved in opposition, yet the FIR is not being filed, it is indeed worrying," said Rohit Pawar.

Crash Background and Investigation Findings

Ajit Pawar died on the morning of January 28 when the Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK) carrying him crash-landed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. The aircraft went down near the runway threshold, killing all five people on board. Among the deceased were Pawar, his personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots. He was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections.

The DGCA constituted a multi-disciplinary audit team that observed several non-compliances of approved procedures in the organisation in the area of airworthiness, air safety, and flight operations and ordered a special safety audit of M/s VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd. Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau said in its Preliminary Report that the visibility reported at Baramati on January 28, at the time of landing of the VT-SSK aircraft, was below the minimum requirement of five kilometres. (ANI)

