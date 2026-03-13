Ather Announces Major Discounts On Electric Scooters: Get Up To Rs 20,000 Off Before March 31

Ather Energy is offering up to ₹20,000 off on its Rizta and 450 Series electric scooters this March 2026. Customers can grab these limited-time discounts on e-scooters before March 31 and save big.

Ather Energy, a key player in the two-wheeler scene, has rolled out special offers for March 2026. These discounts are for the Ather Rizta and the 450 Series electric scooters. The company says customers can get benefits adding up to Rs. 20,000 this month.

The company is reminding everyone that the central government's PM E-Drive scheme subsidy of Rs. 5,000 will end on March 31, 2026. So, if you've been thinking of buying an electric scooter, now is the best time to do it before the deadline.

This offer package is packed with benefits. Customers paying with a credit card get a straight Rs. 10,000 discount. On top of that, there's a direct cash discount of Rs. 6,500 and an extra component warranty worth Rs. 3,500, bringing the total savings to Rs. 20,000.You can get these deals at any Ather Experience Center across India. But remember, the company has made it clear that these offers are valid only until March 31, 2026. So, only customers who buy their scooter this month will get these benefits.

After applying all these offers, the Rizta S model in Mumbai will cost you Rs. 1,04,758 (ex-showroom). The Ather 450S model is priced at Rs. 1,13,100 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). Plus, buyers can still claim the Rs. 5,000 PM E-Drive scheme benefit if they purchase before March 31.

