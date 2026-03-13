Israel-Iran Conflict: Dubai Rocked By Loud Blasts, Black Smoke Rises Over Skyline (WATCH)

Fresh explosions in central Dubai have intensified fears of a widening regional war as Iran continues retaliatory strikes linked to the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel. Reports said loud blasts were heard across key districts, shaking buildings and sending thick plumes of black smoke into the skyline of one of the Middle East's most important financial hubs.

According to eyewitness accounts and media reports, at least one significant explosion was heard near major commercial and residential zones, sparking panic among residents and raising concerns over the vulnerability of civilian infrastructure. Authorities have yet to confirm the precise targets or causes of the blasts, but visuals circulating online showed smoke rising from central areas, highlighting the intensity of the incident.

BREAKING: An explosion at the Dubai International Financial Centre (right next to my building)Source: AFP, @MonitorX99800 twitter/kHI3KAY4cQ

- Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 13, 2026

The explosions come as Iran's retaliatory campaign spreads beyond traditional conflict zones, targeting strategic economic centres across the Gulf. Analysts warn that the latest developments could threaten regional stability and disrupt global markets, given Dubai's status as a critical hub for trade, finance and tourism.

In a related incident, missile debris reportedly struck a building along Sheikh Zayed Road after the United Arab Emirates' air defence systems intercepted multiple incoming projectiles. Officials said several ballistic missiles and drones were neutralised before impact, underscoring the scale of the attempted strikes and the heightened security alert across the country.

Video footage from the scene showed debris falling near high-rise structures and black smoke drifting above busy neighbourhoods, reflecting the spillover of the broader geopolitical confrontation into civilian spaces. The conflict - now stretching across multiple nations - has triggered widespread anxiety among residents and expatriates, many of whom fear further escalation.

The situation in Dubai is seen as a critical flashpoint in the rapidly evolving West Asia crisis, with experts warning that continued attacks on economic infrastructure could have far-reaching consequences for regional security, energy supplies and global financial confidence.

