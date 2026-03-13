POET Stock Heads For Best Week In 3 Months: Can Upcoming OFC Demo Spark Next Rally?



Blazar is a multi-channel hybrid laser built for co-packaged optics and high-bandwidth chip-to-chip links.

Poet will also unveil the next version of its Starlight external light source platform, featuring eight high-power lasers. The company is also working with Quantum Computing to develop optical engines to deliver 400G-per-lane speeds for next-generation AI data centers.

Shares of Poet Technologies, Inc. (POET) are headed for their best week in three months as investors look ahead to a live demo of the company's hybrid AI laser and optical engine technologies at next week's Optical Fiber Communication Conference 2026.

POET stock is on track for its fourth straight week of gains, up over 18% so far this week. Shares also jumped over 1% in overnight trading on Friday.

Hybrid Laser And AI Optical Engine Demo

The company said it will conduct live demonstrations of two of its external light source products at the event, which will be held between March 16 and March 19. The company plans to demonstrate Poet Blazar, a hybrid laser to support co-packaged optics and high-bandwidth chip-to-chip optical data links used in AI and hyperscale computing systems.

Poet said that the multi-channel light source offers high output power and multiple wavelengths while using wafer-level chip-scale manufacturing, which can lower costs, improve reliability and increase the supply of indium phosphide used in optical components.

“Blazar makes AI connectivity much more affordable thanks to an architecture that reduces costs and increases scale and manufacturing efficiency,” CEO Suresh Venkatesan said in a statement.

Next-Generation Starlight Platform

Poet will also unveil the next version of Poet Starlight, an external light-source platform featuring eight high-power laser channels operating across multiple wavelengths. The demo will integrate Starlight into a working optical engine designed for industry-standard external laser small form-factor pluggable (ELSFP) modules used in optical networking systems.

“Starlight is gaining traction in the industry because of the large demand for more compute power for AI applications,” chief revenue officer Raju Kankipati said, adding that the updated design focuses on advanced packaging and lower costs for chip-to-chip optical data communication.

AI Networking Push

The showcase comes as Poet expands development of photonics technologies aimed at AI data centers and hyperscale networks. Last year, the company announced a collaboration with Quantum Computing to develop 3.2-terabit optical engines using thin-film lithium niobate modulators integrated with Poet's Optical Interposer platform.

The companies said the technology will deliver 400-gigabit-per-lane data transfer speeds, targeting the next generation of high-performance computing infrastructure used by AI systems.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for POET was 'extremely bullish' amid a 104% surge in 24-hour message volume.

POET sentiment and message volume as of March 13 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said,“If hyperscalers adopt its low-cost optical engines, revenue could explode from a tiny base. The market opportunity is massive, and the stock is still early. One design win could change everything.”

Another user noted that Poet's photonics tech helps address AI data bottlenecks created by the limits of copper-based connections, while adding that geopolitical tensions appear to be weighing on the company's share price.

POET stock has more than doubled over the past year.

