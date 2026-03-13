Inside Photos Of Rishabh Pant's Rs 3 Crore Uttam Nagar House With Home Gym, Lavish Bedroom And More

In this set of photos, we get an inside peek at India's star cricketer Rishabh Pant's houses in Delhi and Roorkee. The Indian wicketkeeper returned to the nation after the Australian Test series ended on Wednesday.

Indian cricket star Rishabh Pant is known for his fearless batting and match-winning knocks. Off the field, the wicketkeeper-batsman has built an impressive lifestyle, including multiple homes across India. From his humble family residence in Uttarakhand to a stylish property in Delhi, Pant's homes reflect both his roots and his growing success in international cricket.

Pant's primary residence is in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, where he grew up and still spends much of his time with his family. The house sits in the cantonment area and is considered a modest yet comfortable family home.

Rishabh Pant owns property worth around Rs 3 crore, according to sources. His Delhi property in Uttam Nagar costs roughly Rs 3 crore, while his Roorkee residence is valued at around Rs 1 crore.

The Roorkee house carries strong emotional value for Pant. His late father once ran a school from the same property, and Pant continues to stay here with his mother and sister whenever he is not travelling for cricket.

Despite being relatively simple, the house has modern touches, clean interiors, and wooden accents that create a warm and elegant atmosphere.

Along with his hometown residence, Pant owns a modern home in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, which is considered his more luxurious urban property.

Spread across a spacious layout, the property features contemporary design, elegant furniture, and stylish interiors that reflect Pant's evolving lifestyle as an international cricket star.

One of the most talked-about spaces inside Pant's home is the minimalist living room. The area features simple décor, wooden flooring, and a maroon sofa that adds a classy touch.

The room also showcases Pant's cricketing achievements. His trophies and awards are displayed proudly in a built-in cabinet, serving as a reminder of his journey from a small-town cricketer to an international star.

Pant's bedroom follows a modern design theme with bold patterns and stylish décor. Reports suggest the room features geometric patterns and vibrant colours, creating a striking visual appeal.

The space is designed to help the cricketer relax and recharge after intense training sessions and international tours.

Fitness is crucial for a professional cricketer, and Pant's house includes a well-equipped home gym where he regularly trains.

Other lifestyle features include spacious interiors, a lawn area for relaxation, and entertainment spaces where Pant often spends time with friends and family.

Pant's homes perfectly represent his journey-from a young boy in Roorkee chasing cricket dreams to becoming one of India's most exciting match-winners. While his Delhi residence reflects luxury and modern living, his Roorkee home continues to remind him of his humble beginnings.

Rishabh Pant was born into a Brahmin family from Kumaon. His mother is Saroj Pant, and his father, Rajendra Pant, died in 2017. He also has a sister, Sakshi Pant.