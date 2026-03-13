US Lauds India's 'Vital Role' In Keeping Oil Prices Stable Amid Strife

US on India's 'Vital Role' Amid Hormuz Tensions

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has expressed concern over the situation at the Strait of Hormuz that can disrupt the energy supplies as the conflict in West Asia escalates and acknowledged that India plays a "vital role" in keeping oil prices stable around the world.

Addressing a session at the India Today conclave on Friday, Sergio Gor said, "Today we're in a situation where, unfortunately, Iran is trying to blockade the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranians are recklessly targeting commercial vessels, including Indians who have unfortunately lost their lives through Iranian missiles and drones in the last few days, as recently as yesterday. And so it's we're frankly in a different environment. And so today India understands this. India's a vital partner to us to ensure that these prices remain stable around the world."

"And so frankly we appreciate India working with the United States and the global community in in ensuring that the price of oil remains stable around the world," he added.

US Vows to Stop Nuclear Iran

Gor affirmed US President Donald Trump's commitment to stop Iran, outlining the threats of a nuclear Iran and condemning Tehran's attacks across the Gulf.

"The President's been very clear that we cannot have a nuclear Iran. And what you've seen now is on day one after the United States got involved in this conflict, the first thing Iran did is strike every one of their neighbours, left, right, up and down. And so there was not one person in the Gulf who has avoided this reckless and very dangerous and deadly behaviour, but they've expanded beyond that. They're hitting Azerbaijan, they're hitting Turkey. That's not somebody who's stable," he said

"Now imagine if that individual had a nuclear bomb. And so I think what the President is doing is bringing stability not just there, but to the whole region and frankly to the whole world," the US envoy added.

Iran Issues Stern Warning

Meanwhile, Iran's military Headquarters the Khatam al-Anbiya has warned of dire consequences if Iran's energy infrastructure is targeted by US-Israel strikes.

The spokesperson for Iran's military said, "The slightest attack on #Iran's energy infrastructure and ports will result in our crushing and devastating response. In the event of such an attack, all the oil and gas infrastructure in the region, in which the United States and its Western allies have interests, will be set on fire and destroyed."

Strait of Hormuz as Pressure Tactic

Earlier, Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, indicated that the closure of the Strait would remain a pressure tactic, according to remarks broadcast on Iranian state television.

"Dear fighter brothers! The desire of the masses of the people is the continuation of effective and regret-inducing defence. Furthermore, the leverage of blocking the Strait of Hormuz must certainly continue to be used," he said.

In recent days, Iran has intensified its restrictions on the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing US-Israeli strikes. Iran says vessels not serving the interests of the United States and Israel can sail through safely. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)