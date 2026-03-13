T Dilip Arrives In Dehradun For Kuldeep Yadav's Wedding Festivities

India's fielding coach T Dilip arrived in Dehradun on Friday to attend the wedding celebrations of veteran spinner Kuldeep Yadav in Mussoorie, expressing happiness at being part of the special occasion.

Speaking to ANI after his arrival, India's fielding coach Dilip highlighted his close bond with Kuldeep and said he was looking forward to the festivities. "We play together; he is a friend. So, it feels good," he said. Dilip also reflected on India's recent success in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, praising the team's performances during the marquee tournament. "It is good. We played well and became the champions. Back-to-back victories are good," the fielding coach added.

Kuldeep Yadav's Wedding Festivities

After winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title in Ahmedabad, Kuldeep is set to begin a new chapter in his personal life. The star Indian cricketer will marry his fiancee, Vanshika, on March 14, in the picturesque hill station of Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. The wedding is scheduled to take place at the Welcomhotel The Savoy.

According to reports, the couple previously got engaged in a private ceremony held in Lucknow in June last year, an intimate event attended only by close family members. This upcoming wedding is also expected to be a strictly private affair. Several prominent cricket personalities are expected to attend the wedding festivities. Among those likely to be present are former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and current international players Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, along with other guests.

India's T20 World Cup Triumph

It follows India's dominant performance in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India secured the title by defeating New Zealand after posting a massive total of 255 runs, powered by half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson. New Zealand was subsequently bowled out for 159.

Speaking to ANI after the win, Kuldeep expressed his pride in the team's achievement. "It is an important victory. The tournament went very well for us, and we have been preparing for this for a long time," he said. He also shared a heartfelt note for Sanju Samson, stating, "I have shared my cricketing journey with him since the Under-12s, and I am very happy to see him reap the rewards of his hard work over the years." (ANI)

