Rising U.S.Iran Tensions Fuel Wider War Fears, Put India's Oil Imports At Risk

Rising conflict in the Middle East is fueling fears of a wider war while threatening global oil supplies and increasing economic risks for India.

USA attacking Iran and calling for a nationwide war, targeting Middle Eastern countries which are strong with oil like earlier Venezuela, is not only affecting the countries involved in the war but also nations like India, Pakistan and others who are dependent on oil exportation by the route of the Strait of Hormuz.

One of the main concerns is the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route through which a significant portion of the world's oil passes each day. Any disruption in this narrow waterway could quickly affect global oil markets and lead to higher energy prices. India is one of the developing countries which also imports a large amount of crude oil from other countries.

If the current situation keeps on going, the price of oil will increase as the supply of oil will decrease, causing high strikes on markets of Asian countries. As petrol, diesel and other oil prices will be expensive, travel costs will also increase, causing a downfall in tourism.

This war isn't directly harming India but definitely can cause slow economic growth. However, India is politically strong and has good connections with the USA; still the war is impacting directly on the development of a developing country like India.

This can also be taken as a proxy war, initiated by Israel with joining hands with the USA. Not only Iran is being harmed, but also Iran is not attacking the USA or Israel but rather targeting their allies like Dubai. If this keeps on happening, the chances of World War 3 increase. Because with one move of the USA almost 12 countries are at war, and the numbers are not very good to look at. We all have seen the impact of World War 1 and World War 2 and how they destroyed and caused humanitarian crises.

Even if one nuclear power country gets triggered by this ongoing situation, like North Korea has given a warning that if the citizens living in Iran are harmed by the USA, he will join hands with Iran. This can cause a nuclear war. If one country attacks some part, the country will also definitely reciprocate, thereby not only it can affect India or any other country economically but also can cause the end of the world.

If tensions continue or escalate further, experts warn that the impact could extend far beyond the region, affecting global energy markets, trade routes, and the economic stability of oil-importing countries.