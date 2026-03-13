Manie Theunis Du Bruyn Releases Free“Build To Last” Personal Strategy Checklist

Pretoria-based entrepreneur Manie Theunis Du Bruyn shares a practical 15-minute self-audit to help individuals think long term and avoid costly short-term decisions.

The checklist reflects the same structured approach Du Bruyn uses across property development and mining operations.







The checklist reflects the same structured approach Du Bruyn uses across property development and mining operations.

“Build for the long term,” Du Bruyn has said.“Big ideas matter. But execution decides everything.”

The resource focuses on helping individuals avoid reactive decisions and instead operate with clarity and structure. Du Bruyn believes many personal setbacks happen not because of lack of ambition, but lack of systems.

“Documentation strengthens negotiation power,” he has said.“Structure protects value.”

Why This Matters Now

Short-term decision-making carries measurable cost:



Studies show that nearly 60% of professionals feel overwhelmed by daily decisions, reducing long-term focus and productivity.



Research indicates that poor planning contributes to business failure rates, with approximately 20% of small businesses failing within the first year.



Globally, urban housing demand continues to rise, with the UN projecting nearly 70% of people will live in cities by 2050, increasing competition for stable infrastructure and career opportunities.

Financial missteps linked to rushed decisions can cost individuals thousands annually in avoidable fees, penalties, and lost opportunity.



Du Bruyn believes long-term discipline is the antidote.

“A successful business isn't only about profit,” he has said.“It's about building something that lasts, serves, and evolves.”

What's Inside the Free Checklist

The Build to Last Personal Strategy Checklist includes:



A one-page long-term vision template



A weekly decision filter tool



A risk buffer planning worksheet



A personal governance audit guide

A 30-day accountability tracker



The checklist mirrors how Du Bruyn reviews property developments and mining operations.

“I test ideas on paper first,” he has said.“Framework before asset.”

Use This in 15 Minutes

Write one 5-year goal at the top of the page.



List three decisions you're facing this month.



Ask: Does each decision move me closer to the 5-year goal?



Identify one risk you have not accounted for.



Add one buffer - time, savings, or preparation - to reduce that risk.



The goal is clarity, not perfection.

“Infrastructure and resources are connected,” Du Bruyn has said.“If you understand development, you understand what powers development.”

The same applies to personal growth.

Common Mistakes People Make



Expanding too quickly without capacity.



Ignoring regulatory or procedural timelines.



Failing to document agreements clearly.



Making emotional decisions without scenario testing.

Avoiding small audits until problems grow larger.



Du Bruyn learned early that growth must match operational capacity. That lesson now informs the checklist's structure.

Call to Action

Readers can download the Build to Last Personal Strategy Checklist, spend 15 minutes completing the first section today, and schedule a weekly 10-minute review moving forward. Long-term strength starts with consistent review.

About Manie Theunis Du Bruyn

Manie Theunis Du Bruyn is a South African entrepreneur and Director of Black Lion Property Group and Black Lion Mining. Based in Pretoria East, he leads operations across South Africa, Namibia, and the United States. His work focuses on structured growth, responsible development, and long-term value creation across real estate and natural resources.