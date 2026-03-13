Falling Missile Debris Reported In Türkiye's Adana Airspace After Interception

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Objects believed to be missile debris were seen falling in the airspace over Adana early in the morning, according to reports circulating on social media.

AzerNEWS reports that the defense-focused platform "savunmasanayiST" shared images showing unidentified objects descending in the skies above the region starting at 03:30 local time.

According to the platform, the objects are believed to be burning fragments from a ballistic missile launched from Iran toward Türkiye that were destroyed by NATO air and missile defense systems.

“It is estimated that these objects belong to the burning and falling parts of a third ballistic missile launched from Iran toward Türkiye that entered the atmosphere as a result of being destroyed by NATO air defense systems,” the report said.

No explosion was reported during the incident.

Earlier, two ballistic missiles launched from Iran had already been neutralized after violating Turkish airspace, according to available reports. The missiles were intercepted by NATO's air and missile defense systems deployed in the region.