Russian Attacks On Kherson Region Leave Eleven Injured Over Past Day
According to him, the following settlements came under enemy drone terror, airstrikes, and artillery shelling: Antonivka, Zelenivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Blahovishchenske, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Dniprovske, Veletynske, Kizomys, Rozlyv, Novodmytrivka, Sofiivka, Ivanivka, Novotiahynka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Novoraisk, Nova Kamianka, Liubymivka, Stepne, Rakivka, Dudchany, Velyka Oleksandrivka, Borozenske, Khreshchenivka, Novovoskresenske, Tiahynka, Zmiivka, Zolota Balka, Lvove, Mykhailivka, Odradokamianka, Osokorivka, Respublikanets, Chervonyi Maiak, Vesele, Kozatske, and Kherson.Read also: Russians carry out 899 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region, leaving three injured
Twenty private houses, a warehouse facility, an outbuilding, and private vehicles were damaged.
Due to Russian aggression, 11 people were injured, Prokudin noted.
As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian troops shelled a hospital in Kherson on March 12, injuring three people.
Photo: illustrative, ks
