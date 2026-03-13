Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Attacks On Kherson Region Leave Eleven Injured Over Past Day

Russian Attacks On Kherson Region Leave Eleven Injured Over Past Day


2026-03-13 03:04:13
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the regional state administration, reported this on Telegram.

According to him, the following settlements came under enemy drone terror, airstrikes, and artillery shelling: Antonivka, Zelenivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Blahovishchenske, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Dniprovske, Veletynske, Kizomys, Rozlyv, Novodmytrivka, Sofiivka, Ivanivka, Novotiahynka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Novoraisk, Nova Kamianka, Liubymivka, Stepne, Rakivka, Dudchany, Velyka Oleksandrivka, Borozen­ske, Khreshchenivka, Novovoskresenske, Tiahynka, Zmiivka, Zolota Balka, Lvove, Mykhailivka, Odradokamianka, Osokorivka, Respublik­anets, Chervonyi Maiak, Vesele, Kozatske, and Kherson.

Read also: Russians carry out 899 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region, leaving three injured

Twenty private houses, a warehouse facility, an outbuilding, and private vehicles were damaged.

Due to Russian aggression, 11 people were injured, Prokudin noted.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian troops shelled a hospital in Kherson on March 12, injuring three people.

Photo: illustrative, ks
Ukrinform photos available for purchase here

MENAFN13032026000193011044ID1110856260



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search