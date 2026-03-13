Russian Attacks On Kherson Region Leave Eleven Injured Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the regional state administration, reported this on Telegram.

According to him, the following settlements came under enemy drone terror, airstrikes, and artillery shelling: Antonivka, Zelenivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Blahovishchenske, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Dniprovske, Veletynske, Kizomys, Rozlyv, Novodmytrivka, Sofiivka, Ivanivka, Novotiahynka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Novoraisk, Nova Kamianka, Liubymivka, Stepne, Rakivka, Dudchany, Velyka Oleksandrivka, Borozen­ske, Khreshchenivka, Novovoskresenske, Tiahynka, Zmiivka, Zolota Balka, Lvove, Mykhailivka, Odradokamianka, Osokorivka, Respublik­anets, Chervonyi Maiak, Vesele, Kozatske, and Kherson.

Twenty private houses, a warehouse facility, an outbuilding, and private vehicles were damaged.

Due to Russian aggression, 11 people were injured, Prokudin noted.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian troops shelled a hospital in Kherson on March 12, injuring three people.

