ADF Neutralizes 117 Of 126 Russian Drones Since Yesterday Evening

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to the military, from 18:00 on Thursday, March 12, Russian forces used the following weapons to strike Ukraine: one ballistic missile of the Iskander-M type, launched from Rostov Oblast in Russia; 126 drones, including Shahed drone, Gerbera, and Italmas.

Launches were carried out from the directions of the Russian cities Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from temporarily occupied Hvardiiske.

About 80 of the enemy targets were identified as Shahed-type drones.

The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Preliminary data indicate that as of 08:00 on Friday, air defenses had shot down or suppressed 117 enemy drones. Hits by a ballistic missile and eight strike UAVs were recorded at seven locations, while debris from downed targets fell at five other locations.

The enemy attack is ongoing. Several Russian drones are still being detected in Ukrainian airspace.

As Ukrinform previously reported, explosions were heard on the evening of March 12 during an air raid alert in the Dniprovskyi district, Dnipro region. No casualties were reported.