ADF Neutralizes 117 Of 126 Russian Drones Since Yesterday Evening
According to the military, from 18:00 on Thursday, March 12, Russian forces used the following weapons to strike Ukraine: one ballistic missile of the Iskander-M type, launched from Rostov Oblast in Russia; 126 drones, including Shahed drone, Gerbera, and Italmas.
Launches were carried out from the directions of the Russian cities Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from temporarily occupied Hvardiiske.
About 80 of the enemy targets were identified as Shahed-type drones.Read also: Russian attacks on Kherson region leave eleven injured over past day
The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.
Preliminary data indicate that as of 08:00 on Friday, air defenses had shot down or suppressed 117 enemy drones. Hits by a ballistic missile and eight strike UAVs were recorded at seven locations, while debris from downed targets fell at five other locations.
The enemy attack is ongoing. Several Russian drones are still being detected in Ukrainian airspace.
As Ukrinform previously reported, explosions were heard on the evening of March 12 during an air raid alert in the Dniprovskyi district, Dnipro region. No casualties were reported.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment