Azerbaijani Minister Highlights Middle Corridor's Role In Regional Integration At Baku Forum
The minister noted that the Middle Corridor connects Central Asia and the South Caucasus into a single space.
"It's important not only for trade and transit of goods from China and Asia to Türkiye and Europe and back. But even more importantly, it's used as a real driving force for economic growth, trade, and the region's integration with the West," Jabbarov said.
He emphasized that serious challenges exist in the transport sector in a broad sense. While there are differing views on the issue of universal rights, according to him, any rules are better than none at all.
The minister also emphasized that various platforms exist for discussion, exchange of opinions, and debate on existing challenges. Such formats ultimately serve to achieve a common goal.
