Turkmenistan And ILO Discuss Strengthening Co-Op And Future Initiatives
The talks were held on March 12 between Turkmenistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Myahri Byashimova and ILO Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Peter van Rooij.
The meeting underscored the ongoing development of Turkmenistan-ILO relations within the broader context of the country's engagement with the UN system, emphasizing that their partnership is driven by joint roadmaps and collaborative projects.
The discussion also centered on expanding the institutional presence of UN agencies in Turkmenistan and advancing initiatives that promote decent work principles and strengthen social dialogue.
Furthermore, the parties highlighted Turkmenistan's active participation in ILO activities, including the regular submission of reports on the organization's conventions and its involvement in the International Labour Conference, the next session of which is set for June this year in Geneva. The meeting also addressed the implementation of the bilateral partnership roadmap for 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment