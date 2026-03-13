Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Second Day Of 13Th Global Baku Forum Underway (PHOTO)

2026-03-13 03:04:01
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The second day of the 13th Global Baku Forum, titled "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition," is underway, Trend reports.

The event discussions will cover the following topics: "China and Global Governance Initiative," "Beyond Negotiations: The Battle to keep COP Alive," "Middle Corridor and Eurasian Connection Gateway," "Africa: Today and Tomorrow," and "Accelerating the 2030 Agenda: Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Connectivity".

