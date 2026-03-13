Nasdaq Dubai Reopens For Trading Effective Wednesday, 4 March 2026 At 10.00Am GST

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 3 March 2026: The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent banking, financial services, and markets regulator of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has announced the reopening of Nasdaq Dubai, effective Wednesday, 4 March 2026 at 10.00am GST.
Nasdaq Dubai is the international financial exchange based in the DIFC, providing a platform for regional and global investors to trade equities, derivatives, sukuk, and conventional bonds.
The DFSA continues to closely monitor developments in the region, and remains in regular contact with local authorities and relevant advisories.
|
Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team
Viewed 6191 times
PR Category: Local & Government News
Posted on: Wednesday, March 4, 2026 7:57:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)
|
|
| Previous Story: Emirates Drug Establishment: UAE's strategic pharmaceutical...
|
| Next Story: RTA: Dubai's Taxi and Limousine Sectors Record Major Growth,...
|
|
|
More from Local & Government News
MENAFN13032026003092003082ID1110856247
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment