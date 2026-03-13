Du Confirms Operational Continuity And Financial Resilience Amid Recent Developments

Network operating normally and no change in investment strategy

Strong liquidity and conservative balance sheet

Confirmation of full year 2025 dividends recommendation of 64 fils

Dubai, UAE. March 4, 2026 – Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC (du), listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), today provides a business update in light of recent developments. du confirmed that its network infrastructure, core systems and customer channels continue to operate normally, with full-service availability across mobile, fixed and enterprise segments. The company's business continuity frameworks remain fully active, supporting operational readiness and proactive risk management.

Operating within the UAE, du provides critical connectivity infrastructure to consumers, businesses and government entities. The company notes that demand for reliable mobile, fixed and enterprise services remain structurally supported by the essential nature of telecommunications and the continued digitalisation of the economy. du currently serves approximately 9.7 million mobile subscribers and 735,000 fixed customers, reflecting the scale and resilience of its customer franchise.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer of du, said:“Our priority remains ensuring uninterrupted connectivity and maintaining the resilience of our operations, while ensuring the safety of our people. We operate critical national infrastructure and our role within the UAE economy is very clear. While we continue to monitor developments carefully, our business fundamentals remain robust supported by a recurring revenue base, disciplined capital management and a strong liquidity position. We remain committed to executing our strategic priorities, including investment in 5G, fibre infrastructure, enterprise digital solutions, Fintech and ICT, while maintaining a balanced and sustainable approach to our shareholder returns.”

du's omnichannel distribution model, which combines physical retail presence with fully digital platforms, ensures uninterrupted customer access and engagement under various operating conditions. du's ICT activities continue to support the digital infrastructure needs of public and private sector organisations across the country.

As of year-end 2025, du maintained AED 4.2 billion in available liquidity, including cash and undrawn committed facilities. The company reports that its balance sheet remains conservatively positioned, providing significant financial flexibility to navigate evolving conditions. The company confirmed the Board's recommendation to distribute 64 fils per share for the year 2025, of which 24 fils have already been distributed to shareholders.

du continues to monitor developments closely while maintaining focus on operational excellence and customer service, and disciplined capital allocation.

Wednesday, March 4, 2026