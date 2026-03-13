MAX&Co. & MAX&Co. Eyewear Presents 'Breakfast Clubbing' With Paloma Le Friant

During the height of Milan Fashion Week, MAX&Co. and MAX&Co. Eyewear welcomed international press and tastemakers to "Take a Break from Fashion Week" with a Breakfast Clubbing event in the heart of Milan.

Hosted at the iconic Milanese bakery Caff Cucchi, the morning celebration blended music, fashion, and community.

The event marked the official introduction of Paloma Le Friant as Brand Ambassador MAX&Co. Eyewear, and the face of the new MAX&Co. Spring/Summer 2026 advertising campaign. A DJ, model, and digital creator, Paloma is an emerging figure on the international fashion and lifestyle scene. Daughter of the renowned French DJ and producer Bob Sinclar, Paloma perfectly embodies the brand's bold, curious, and unconventional spirit.

Aligned with MAX&Co.'s contemporary vision, the Breakfast Clubbing transformed the historic caf into a vibrant daytime clubbing moment where guests enjoyed a live DJ set by Paloma herself in between fresh pastries and morning espresso.

The gathering brought together international press, tastemakers, and KOLs who embraced a moment of connection and creative energy during the excitement of Milan Fashion Week.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 9848 times

PR Category: Fashion, Lifestyle & Luxury

Posted on: Thursday, March 5, 2026 8:25:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)