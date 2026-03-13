Emrill Wins Five Company And Individual Honours At Wasl Annual FM Rewards And Recognition Event

Emrill, a leading integrated facilities management provider in the UAE, has been recognised with five awards at the Wasl Annual FM Rewards and Recognition Event, held in February 2026. The annual event, hosted by Wasl, one of Dubai's largest real estate management and development companies, celebrates outstanding performance, service excellence and operational achievement across its facilities management partners and service providers.

At the event, Emrill was named Best Facilities Management Service Provider Company of the Year, recognising its overall performance throughout 2025 across Wasl's diverse portfolio of residential, commercial and mixed-use assets. The award reflects the organisation's highest customer satisfaction ratings and strongest Voice of Customer (VOC) results among all service providers. Emrill achieved a 95 per cent customer satisfaction score with the highest level of customer participation and recorded a 92 per cent satisfaction rating in VOC results.

Operational performance was also a key factor in securing the award. Emrill achieved a 99.92 per cent Service Level Agreement (SLA) compliance rate, demonstrated strong planned preventive maintenance completion performance and maintained efficient tenant request management across the portfolio. In addition, the organisation received four continuous improvement awards and secured multiple first and second prizes for housekeeping and mechanical, electrical and plumbing system initiatives, alongside recognition for the effective closure of environment, health and safety observations.

Further reinforcing its service excellence, Emrill was awarded Best Customer Satisfaction of the Year, in recognition of achieving a customer satisfaction ratio above 90 per cent among all service providers, including six leading facilities management companies operating within the portfolio.

In addition to the company-wide accolades, several Emrill team members were recognised for their individual achievements. Bapi Raju was named Best Housekeeping Executive of the Year, Chandrakant Krishna Shetty received Best Facilities Management Engineer of the Year, and Ibrahim Kunhu was awarded Best Environment Health and Safety Officer of the Year. These awards demonstrate the operational capability within Emrill's teams and reinforce the strength and reliability of its service delivery across both hard and soft services.

Commenting on the award wins, Stuart Harrison, Chief Executive Officer at Emrill, said:“Being recognised at the Wasl Annual FM Rewards and Recognition Event is a testament to the collective effort of our teams. We value our long-standing partnership with Wasl and are proud to support such a significant real estate portfolio in Dubai. Delivering high customer satisfaction, maintaining strong SLA performance and driving continuous improvement requires discipline, accountability and collaboration at every level. We are proud of our people and grateful for the trust placed in us.”

Emrill's continued recognition across customer satisfaction, operational performance and individual excellence demonstrates the strength of its integrated facilities management model. By combining structured compliance processes, technical expertise and a strong customer-focused culture, Emrill remains committed to delivering reliable, high-quality services that support asset performance and positive tenant experiences.

