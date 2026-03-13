Harvia Plc's Annual Reporting Package 2025 Published

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Harvia Plc Stock Exchange Release, 13 March 2026 at 9:00 a.m. EET





Harvia Plc has published its annual reporting package for 2025 in Finnish and English.

The Annual Report comprises a review of Harvia's year, the Board of Directors' Report, the Financial Statements, as well as the Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2025. The Board of Directors' Report includes a Sustainability Statement prepared in accordance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS). The audit firm Deloitte Oy has provided the Statement a level of limited assurance.

The Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The Consolidated Financial Statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The audit firm Deloitte Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Harvia Plc's ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000.

The Annual Report, the Board of Directors' Report and the Financial Statements, as well as the Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report are attached to this release as PDF files. The Annual Report is also attached as an XHTML file. All the reports are also available on Harvia's website at .





For more information, please contact:

Matias Järnefelt, CEO, tel. +358 40 5056 080

Ari Vesterinen, CFO, tel. +358 40 5050 440





Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia's brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company's comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia's revenue totaled EUR 198,9 million in 2025. Harvia Group employs over 700 professionals in Finland, United States, Germany, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more:

Attachments



Harvia Plc Annual Report 2025

Report by the Board of Directors and Consolidated Financial Statements 2025

Harvia Plc Remuneration Report 2025

Harvia Plc Corporate Governance Statement 2025 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69-2025-12-31-1-en