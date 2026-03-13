Gulf Land Shipping Continues Uninterrupted: Qatar Post

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Post has announced that its land shipping operations across Gulf countries remain fully operational, ensuring the continued movement of postal and cargo shipments despite current regional circumstances.

Director of Direct Services and Customer Service at Qatar Post Jaber Faraj Al Marri, affirmed that the organisation is committed to maintaining business continuity and ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of services during the present situation.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, Al Marri explained that Qatar Post has taken measures to sustain its operations and maintain reliable logistics services for customers. These include continuing both outgoing and incoming land shipments to several destinations, alongside the provision of domestic postal services across the country.

He noted that land transportation remains active between Qatar and neighbouring Gulf countries, including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman. The ongoing operations ensure that shipments and parcels continue to move smoothly between these destinations.

In addition to land transportation, Al Marri said regional airports are being utilised to facilitate transit shipments to various international destinations as well as shipments heading to the Qatar. This integrated approach supports the continuity of international logistics and postal services.

Addressing questions about potential changes to services or delivery schedules, Al Marri confirmed that operations remain stable. Working hours, service availability, and delivery schedules continue as normal, ensuring that customers can access both physical and digital services without disruption.

He added that Qatar Post continues to provide a range of essential services, including electronic postal services and the delivery of medications to patients. Postal items and parcels are also being processed and delivered through the organisation's established logistics network.

To further support customers, various post office branches across the country remain operational to receive both outgoing and incoming shipments and provide services to the public.

Qatar Post, officially known as the Qatari Postal Services Company, is the national provider of postal services across Qatar. The organisation manages both domestic and international postal operations, offering services that range from traditional mail delivery to advanced government e-postal services.

These services are delivered through an extensive network of more than 20 branches located across the country, ensuring broad accessibility for residents and businesses throughout Qatar.