Zareen Khan Calls Pooja Bhatt Her 'Woman Crush Everyday'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Actress Zareen Khan, on Thursday, expressed her admiration for Bollywood star actress Pooja Bhatt, further calling her a“woman crush everyday”.

Zareen took to her social media account to share a heartfelt moment with Pooja after the two met for a professional commitment

Sharing a picture on her social media account, Zareen wrote in the caption,“My woman crush everyday, @poojab1972...

It was so amazing catching up and having this fun conversation!”

In the picture, Zareen Khan can be seen warmly hugging Pooja Bhatt. Both the actresses appear happy and cheery as they pose together.

Pooja Bhatt is see. dressed in a relaxed black outfit, while Zareen opted for a stylish printed top paired with blue jeans.

Talking about Pooja Bhatt on the professional front, the actress was considered as one of the most prominent and top rated actresses of the 90s era of Bollywood.

She made a strong impact on audiences with films such as 'Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin', 'Sadak', 'Junoon', 'Chaahat' and 'Zakhm'.

She was also seen in the Netflix series Bombay Begums, which explored the lives, ambitions and struggles of modern women in Mumbai.

For the uninitiated, she is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and is the half-sister of actress Alia Bhatt.

Years ago, the actress has appeared on the popular talk show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai hosted by Farooq Sheikh.

During the appearance, she introduced viewers to her younger sister and now actress Alia Bhatt, who was then a young child around 10 or 11 years old.

The moment is remembered as one of Alia's earliest appearances on national television and in the public glare.

Meanwhile, talking about Zareen Khan, the actress made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in the 2010 film Veer. She later appeared in films such as Housefull 2 and Hate Story 3.

–IANS

rd/