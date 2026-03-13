Completion Of Divestment Of Aerospace Business To Spacex

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) (Oslo, Norway, 13 March 2026) Reference is made to the stock exchange release published on 5 February 2026 regarding Hexagon Purus ASA's (“Hexagon Purus” or the“Company”) agreement to divest its U.S. aerospace business to SpaceX.

The transaction has now been completed following satisfaction of the agreed closing conditions.

For more information:

Mathias Meidell, IR Director, Hexagon Purus ASA

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 |...

