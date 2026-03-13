Maha Govt Issues Advisory For Farmers About Thunderstorms And Squalls, From March 17-20

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Maharashtra State Agriculture Department issued a critical advisory for farmers and citizens on Friday, following a preliminary weather forecast predicting turbulent conditions across various regions of the state between March 17 and March 20. According to the MeT department, several parts of the state are likely to experience overcast conditions, primarily during the noon. The regions that may be most affected include Vidarbha, Marathwada, Khandesh and Central Maharashtra.

“These areas may witness thunderstorms, lightning strikes, and high-velocity winds. There is also a distinct possibility of hailstorms in certain pockets. Current data suggests that the intensity of these weather events is likely to peak between March 18 and March 20,” said the advisory.

With the Rabi harvest currently in full swing, the Agriculture Department has urged the farming community to take immediate precautionary measures including crop protection, planning and safety to mitigate potential losses.

“Farmers are advised to move harvested crops to secure storage or ensure they are properly covered with waterproof materials to protect them from rain and wind. Agricultural activities should be scheduled after closely monitoring daily local weather updates. Precautionary steps must be taken to shield standing crops from the predicted hailstorms and squalls,” said the advisory.

"Given the forecast for lightning and gusty winds, we appeal to all farmers to prioritise the safety of their produce and remain vigilant regarding updated weather bulletins," stated an official from the Agriculture Department.

According to the official, this weather pattern is typical of the "Pre-Monsoon" transition period in Maharashtra. During mid-March, increasing heat over the landmass often leads to localized atmospheric instability. When moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal or the Arabian Sea collide with this dry heat, it results in the formation of convective clouds, leading to the "afternoon thunderstorms" mentioned in the report.

“For farmers, this is a high-stakes period as crops like wheat, harbara (gram), and various fruits are either ready for harvest or lying in open fields,” he stated.

The official further advised that the farmers should move harvested crops to a safe, covered storage area or warehouse immediately, use plastic sheets or tarpaulins to protect crops if indoor storage is unavailable, install hail protection nets over high-value orchards to minimize physical damage, ensure proper drainage in fields to prevent water logging after melting hail and secure livestock in sturdy sheds and avoid keeping animals under trees.