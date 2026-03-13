US Suspends Sanctions For One Month On Russian Oil Loaded Onto Tankers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stated in an official announcement by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Ukrinform reports.

"The Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is issuing Russia-related General License 134, 'Authorizing the Delivery and Sale of Crude Oil and Petroleum Products of Russian Federation Origin Loaded on Vessels as of March 12, 2026,'" the statement says.

This applies to transactions involving the sale, shipment, or unloading of crude oil or petroleum products of Russian origin that were loaded before March 12 onto any vessel, including those listed under U.S. Treasury sanctions. The suspension of restrictions also applies to services related to the transportation and sale of Russian oil, such as vessel mooring and docking, insurance, pilotage services, and similar activities.

It is separately specified that the issued license does not authorize any activities or transactions related to Iran, its government, or goods and services of Iranian origin that are subject to existing U.S. sanctions.

The OFAC general license allows the mentioned operations with Russian oil and petroleum products until April 11.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Donald Trump stated that rising oil prices mean greater profits for the United States, but the priority remains preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Photo: AI