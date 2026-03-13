Russia Loses 860 Troops In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian forces have destroyed 11,773 (+7) Russian tanks, 24,202 (+5) armored fighting vehicles, 38,369 (+50) artillery systems, 1,685 (+4) multiple rocket launchers, 1,331 (+2) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 4,403 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 435 warplanes, 349 helicopters, 175,139 (+2,071) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 31 warships/cutters, 2 submarines, 83,223 (+189) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 4,088 pieces of special equipment.Read also: Russians attack three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, wounding four
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.
As Ukrinform previously reported, on March 12, as of 22:00, there were 122 combat engagements on the front.
