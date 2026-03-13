Azerbaijan And Pakistan Foreign Ministers Discuss Middle East Escalation In Phone Call

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

On March 12, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, discussing regional security developments and bilateral cooperation, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministers exchanged views on the current regional security situation, including the growing military escalation in the Middle East. The discussion also focused on issues related to strengthening cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

Both sides emphasized the importance of the existing strategic partnership between the two countries and highly appreciated the level of bilateral relations. They also reviewed plans for future contacts aimed at further expanding cooperation.

During the conversation, the ministers exchanged views on several other issues of mutual interest, reaffirming their commitment to maintaining close dialogue on regional and international matters.