Quote Of The Day By Michael Jordan: 'I've Failed Over And Over And Over Again In My Life. And That Is Why I Succeed.'

MENAFN - Live Mint) 'I've failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.' Michael Jordan

In our modern 'highlight reel' culture, we are constantly bombarded with images of the finish line-the gold medals, the championship trophies, and the multi-million dollar deals. However, basketball icon Michael Jordan suggests that we are looking at success through the wrong end of the telescope. This quote is a profound meditation on the necessity of failure as a source of fuel. Jordan isn't just saying he succeeded despite his failures; he is asserting that his success is a direct product of them.

When you break down the numbers, Jordan's career is a mountain of "misses." He famously missed more than 9,000 shots and lost nearly 300 games. Most tellingly, he was trusted to take the game-winning shot 26 times, and he failed each time.

For most people, 26 public failures in high-stakes moments would be enough to induce performance paralysis. For Jordan, each miss was a data point. It provided him with the intellectual and emotional scaffolding required to build a sturdier version of himself.

In today's high-pressure professional world, this mindset is the ultimate antidote to the fear of making mistakes. It teaches us that "failing forward" is the only way to expand our limits.

Michael Jeffrey Jordan, often referred to by his initials MJ, is widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time. But his journey to the top was anything but a straight line. One of the most famous stories in sports history is Jordan being cut from his varsity basketball team as a sophomore at Laney High School. Instead of giving up, he used that rejection as a foundational motivator, famously saying he would visualize that "cut list" whenever he felt like quitting during a workout.

Jordan's professional career with the Chicago Bulls redefined the NBA, leading the team to six championships and earning himself five MVP awards. His influence reached far beyond the court; he became a global cultural icon, a pioneer in the sneaker industry with the 'Air Jordan ' brand, and eventually a successful billionaire businessman.

Even now, in 2026, his legacy is trending among new generations of athletes and entrepreneurs. His career is a reminder that setbacks are not roadblocks but stepping stones - proof that resilience and persistence can turn failure into lasting success.

Failures can be powerful learning experiences that contribute to future success. Resilience and persistence are essential traits for overcoming obstacles. Viewing failure as a stepping stone rather than a setback can shift one's mindset positively.

Key Takeaways