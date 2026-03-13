Monalisa Marries Farmaan Khan, Both Fathers React Strongly To The Wedding Check Here

A major controversy erupted after viral Monalisa reportedly married boyfriend Farmaan Khan. Both families, especially their fathers, expressed anger, escalating the issue after their statements surfaced publicly and sparked widespread discussion.

Farmaan Khan's father, Zafar Ali, has openly expressed his anger over his son's marriage to Monalisa. He said he cannot accept the relationship because the girl is Hindu, while his family belongs to the Muslim Jat community.

Speaking to the media, he said,“I am not happy with this wedding. She is from another religion, and we belong to the Muslim Jat community. This could create problems in the family later. Farmaan never told us he was getting married. We do not approve of this decision.”

Farmaan Khan's brother, Shamad, said he found out about the wedding through the media. He stated,“We got to know about Farmaan's wedding from the media. He never told us he was going to marry Monalisa. We only knew that they worked together in films, but this decision of his is not right.”

Also Read: (Photos) Sooraj Barjatya's Daughter Isha Wedding Reception: Salman Khan to Rekha, Bollywood Stars Attend

Monalisa's father, Jaysingh Bhosle, has also expressed his sadness over his daughter's marriage. He said he had hoped his daughter would make it big in the film industry.

Speaking to the media, he said,“I thought my daughter would work in films and move ahead in her career. But suddenly we found out that she got married. We don't understand how all this happened.”

Reports say Monalisa and Farmaan Khan got married in a temple in Kerala. Monalisa's father, Jaysingh Bhosle, explained,“Some people from Kerala came and promised to get my daughter a role in a film and teach her acting. We went to Kerala with them, but she married Farmaan there.”

He added,“I asked her to come back, but she refused.” According to Jaysingh, the police later sent him back to Maheshwar, saying that Monalisa is 18 and, as an adult, is free to marry whomever she wants. He also suspects that some kind of black magic has been used on his daughter.

According to Jaysingh Bhosle, a large crowd and several media personnel have gathered outside their house in Ward No. 9 in Maheshwar. He said he had to sneak into his own home at around 3 PM on Thursday and does not want to talk to anyone about his daughter's case.

His eyes filled with tears as he spoke. He said he had hoped his daughter, Monalisa, would get more opportunities as a heroine in films, but believes she was trapped through deceit.

After the news of Monalisa and Farmaan Khan's wedding went viral on social media, the issue has become a hot topic. It is not only trending online but is also making headlines in the couple's villages.

Monalisa's father, Jaysingh Bhosle, said,“There's not much left for us to do now. We just want our daughter to be safe and have a good career.”

Monalisa's father, Jai Singh, has appealed to Mohan Yadav, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, to help bring his daughter back safely. According to him, he was taking her to the airport when some people arrived and took her away, forcing him to leave the spot. He believes the incident appears to be a case of“love jihad.”