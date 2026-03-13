Rajnath Singh In Lucknow To Inaugurate Green Corridor, New CMS School

Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh on Friday will attend the inaugural ceremony of the new Green Corridor in Lucknow, marking a significant step toward improving urban mobility in the state capital.

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh wrote, "Today, 13th March, I shall be attending the inaugural ceremony of the new Green Corridor in Lucknow. The green corridor project will bring better connectivity and relief from traffic jams for the citizens. I shall also be attending the inaugural ceremony of a new City Montessori School building at Golf City. Looking forward to it."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh finalised his two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, where he is scheduled to inaugurate the city's new Green Corridor in Lucknow.

Detailed Itinerary for Lucknow Visit

Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the Green Corridor and participate in various events on March 13th in Lucknow. The minister will be visiting his parliamentary constituency, Lucknow, on March 12th and 13th. Metropolitan President Anand Dwivedi stated that on Friday, March 13th, the Defence Minister will depart from his residence on Kalidas Marg at 11:20 a.m. and arrive at CMS Golf City, Sector C, Pocket 9, at 11:30 a.m., where he will participate in the inauguration of the Golf City branch of City Montessori School. The Defence Minister will then visit the residence of MLA Yogesh Shukla in Rajajipuram and the residence of the late Vindhyavasini Kumar (former MLC) at the MLA residence in Rajendra Nagar. The Defence Minister will inaugurate the Green Corridor at a program organised at Samtamulk Square at approximately 4:30 pm, along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He will also inspect the Green Corridor from Samtamulk Square to Daliganj Bridge and honour the employees. He will then address a public meeting at Jhulelal Vatika, Hasanganj, at 5:00 pm.

Maritime Dialogue in Kolkata

On the other hand, earlier on Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated Sagar Sankalp - Reclaiming India's Maritime Glory, a defence and maritime dialogue jointly organised by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) Limited and a private media organisation in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Addressing the event, Rajnath said that self-reliance is the only way to stay relevant and ready in the present era of uncertainty. According to the Ministry of Defence, he emphasised that the current global situation has led to the realignment of supply chains, formation of new equations, and a constant rise in maritime activities, reaffirming the Government's resolve of attaining self-reliance in every field.

