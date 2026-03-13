Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Salutes Shantanu Narayen's 'Legendary' Run At Adobe: How Did ADBE Stock Do Under Him?



Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen will step down as the company appoints his replacement.

Narayen, credited with Adobe's pivot from licensing software to a subscription business, is regarded as one of the top CEOs in modern tech. The transition comes at a challenging time for Adobe, which is facing growing competition from AI-powered creative tools and pressure on its stock price.

Adobe, Inc. CEO Shantanu Narayen, credited with transforming the software company into a creative powerhouse over his 18-year tenure, will step down as Adobe picks a new leader. The unexpected move was met with a sharp 8% drop in Adobe shares, overshadowing an upbeat first-quarter report, even as several top executives in corporate America lavished praise on Narayen.

“Congrats Shantanu, on a legendary run at Adobe! You've built one of the most important software companies in the world, and expanded what's possible for creators, entrepreneurs, and brands everywhere,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in an X post.

Narayen is widely regarded as one of the most successful CEOs in modern tech history, having reshaped Adobe from a seller of“boxed” software into a cloud-first SaaS powerhouse and, more recently, leading the integration of generative AI across its product suite.

Narayen Led Adobe's Famous Subscription Pivot

When he took over the reins in December 2007, Adobe already had a strong suite of creative products, including InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop, and Premiere Pro. The company had just closed a $3.4 billion acquisition of Macromedia, which added several major web development and multimedia tools, such as Flash, Dreamweaver, and Fireworks, to its portfolio.

Narayen's task was rather complicated: through price tweaks and bundles, find ways to maximize revenue and profits for the company and across products. In 2011, Adobe moved from selling permanent software licenses (like a $2,500 for a Creative Suite box) to a subscription model with the launch of Creative Cloud, now regarded as one of the most successful business pivots for a tech company.

Despite early pushback from customers and investor doubts, the move helped create a steady subscription-based income stream that now accounts for about 95% of the company's total revenue.

Under Narayen's leadership, Adobe's revenue went from $3 billion in 2007 to over $24 billion last year, and the company's stock grew at an annual rate of 18.3%, or 550% in total. Adobe hit the $100 billion market cap milestone in 2018 and reached a $300 billion peak in 2021.

Narayen presided over his 100th conference call detailing Adobe's results on Thursday.

Challenging Time For ADBE

Although Adobe is regarded as one of the more stable and predictable tech companies in the market, the CEO transition comes at a challenging time. Adobe has continued acquisitions under Narayen but had to drop a major one involving rival Figma in 2023 due to regulatory pushback.

Adobe stock has declined since, also pressured by investors questioning whether Adobe is doing enough on the AI front amid the rise of general-purpose AI tools with excellent creative capabilities.

To be sure, the company has expanded its AI capabilities over the last few years with the introduction of the AI model Adobe Firefly, which powers features across apps like Photoshop and Illustrator.

“Abrupt CEO transitions are always something that take investors back,” D. A. Davidson analyst Gil Luria said in an interview with Bloomberg.“Investors will now have to be in limbo until the replacement is identified, and they can evaluate that replacement.”

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for ADBE shifted to 'extremely bullish' as of late Thursday, from 'bearish' the previous day, amid 'extremely high' message volume. Many users expressed bewilderment over the stock decline, seeing it as an unjustified sell-off despite record Q1 revenue, strong EPS, and low forward P/E ratios.

“ADBE double beat and record results. The business is still growing. The narrative is going to shift from AI is destroying their business to AI is powering their business,” forecasted a user.

As of the last close, Adobe shares have declined 23% year-to-date.

