The Taj Story To Aspirants: New OTT Releases This Week Packed With Comedy, Thrills & Drama

Get ready for a massive entertainment blast this Friday, March 13! Several exciting romantic, comedy, and action-thriller movies and web series are arriving on OTT platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, and Amazon Prime Video.

To make your weekend awesome, you can watch the new films and web series releasing on OTT this Friday. Pick your favourite from comedy or action-thriller genres and have a great time. Let's find out more about them...

Director Tushar Amrish Goel brings us 'The Taj Story,' a drama film that offers a unique mix of history and courtroom tactics. The movie stars Paresh Rawal, Namit Das, and Anik George in lead roles. It starts streaming on Lionsgate Play from March 13th.

The web series 'Aspirants' is returning with its third season. It continues the story of candidates preparing for the civil services exam. You can watch the series on Prime Video from March 13th.

The romantic drama 'Couple Friendly' showcases modern relationships and the struggles of young professionals. The film features Santosh Sobhan, Manasa Varanasi, and Yogi Babu. It will stream on Prime Video from March 13th.

'Nawab Cafe' is a family drama. It tells the story of a young man whose ambitions clash with the legacy of running his father's 400-year-old tea shop. The film stars Shiva Kandukuri, Rajeev Kanakala, and Teju Ashwini in lead roles. It is streaming on ETV Win.

The web series 'Local Times' is an office comedy. It follows four friends trying to revive a struggling Tamil newspaper, 'Namma Seidhi,' in the fast-changing era of digital media. The series stars Rishikanth, Abdul Lee, Advita Arumugam, and Mourish Dass in lead roles. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video from March 13th.

The musical comedy 'Funky' is about a struggling filmmaker who wants to raise money for his first film at any cost. You can expect a strong dose of comedy in this one. You can watch it on Netflix from March 13th.

'Resort' is a comedy-drama film that tells the story of a young person trying to make their culinary dreams come true. The film features Thalaivasal Vijay, Vijay Kumar Rajendran, and Abeneya Nethrun in lead roles. It can be watched on JioHotstar from March 13th.

The Korean drama 'Phantom Lawyer' blends fantasy and legal storytelling. The series follows a lawyer who finds success late in life and rents a space previously owned by a shaman. You can watch it on Netflix.