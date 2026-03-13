Aditya Dhar Reveals The Biggest Lesson He Learned This Year: Never Loose Belief

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who turned a year older on Thursday, revealed the biggest lesson he learned in the year gone by.

The 'Uri' maker shared that in 2025, he learned to never lose belief in your dreams and also to give your all to whatever you wish to accomplish in life.

Grateful for all the love received on his birthday, Dhar penned an emotional note on social media revealing that he spent his birthday giving the final touches to the forthcoming sequel, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge".

Expressing his gratitude to the movie buffs for appreciating his work, the director shared on his official Instagram handle,“As I spend my birthday adding the final touches on Dhurandhar - The Revenge, I find myself pausing for a moment and looking back at the phenomenal year that has gone by. Sitting here today, I feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude. For the journey. For the team who has always walked besides me. And for the faith so many of you have shown in my work over the years (sic)”.

“Reading all your messages, tweets, stories and all the 'peak detailing by Aditya Dhar' memes, my heart is full. I wish I could personally respond to each one of you, but please know how deeply I value all your love and encouragement. I truly feel blessed beyond belief. None of this is something I take for granted. In an industry where nothing is guaranteed and every film is a leap of faith, the trust of the audience means everything," he went on to add.

Sharing his learning for the year, which he intends to carry with him during his journey ahead, Dhar concluded the post saying,“If this year has taught me anything, it is that never lose belief in your dreams, however big they might be. Show up with honesty. Give your work everything you have. And the universe will respond. Trust that every small step and every struggle is slowly leading us exactly where we are meant to be. Back to work now. See you at the movies!!!”, he concluded.