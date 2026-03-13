Turfgrass Experts Launches New Initiative To Help Northern Kentucky Homeowners Facing New Construction Lawn Issues

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Across Northern Kentucky, a common pattern is playing out in new neighborhoods: homeowners move into freshly built homes, the lawn looks acceptable for a short window, and then the decline begins. Thin turf. Dry spots that never hold moisture. Patchy growth that returns in the same places no matter how often the grass is cut. Many residents assume it is a seed issue, a weather issue, or simply“how lawns are here.”

TurfGrass Experts, a Cincinnati-based lawn care service, recently expanded into Northern Kentucky with a focus on a less-discussed but highly practical reality: many lawns struggle because they were never given the conditions to thrive after construction. To support homeowners dealing with post-build turf stress, TurfGrass Experts has opened a Northern Kentucky branch to serve Union, Covington, Erlanger, Florence, Fort Mitchell, Hebron, Burlington, Independence, Ft. Thomas, Newport, Alexandria, Villa Hills, Crescent Springs, Cold Springs, and Walton with localized service and on-site management.

The company's new initiative, Now Keep Your New Lawn (NKY New Lawn), is led by Dustin Schaffer, Kentucky Account Manager, who brings more than 18 years of experience in the green industry, including six years in golf course management.

“After construction, lawns often inherit conditions that make it difficult for turf to establish a healthy root system,” said Schaffer.“The surface may look finished, but underneath it can be compacted, low in organic material, or inconsistent in how it holds water. When homeowners treat it like a normal lawn from day one, results can be frustrating and unpredictable.”

While TurfGrass Experts offers full lawn care services, the company said its Northern Kentucky expansion will allow it to address post-construction challenges more directly through property-specific diagnostics and long-term turf recovery planning.

Construction activity can impact turf performance in several ways. Heavy equipment used in building compresses soil, limiting the air and water movement grass roots need. Topsoil may be thin, uneven, or disturbed during final grading. In some cases, lawns are installed quickly to complete a project timeline, leaving little room for soil conditioning and stabilization. Once a homeowner takes possession, the lawn may look“new” but behave like a stressed system.

TurfGrass Experts' approach focuses on identifying the underlying condition driving the visible symptoms. Rather than relying on one-size schedules, the company evaluates factors such as compaction, drainage behavior, turf density, and seasonal stress response. From there, it builds a program designed to strengthen turf over time rather than simply forcing short-term green-up.

The company said a local Northern Kentucky base matters because post-construction lawns often require timing-sensitive interventions. Certain corrective measures work best during specific seasonal windows, and repeated observation of the same property helps separate“temporary setback” from“structural limitation.”

“New lawns can't be treated like established lawns,” Schaffer said.“The goal is to guide them toward stability. That means addressing what's happening beneath the surface, setting realistic expectations for improvement, and doing the right steps in the right order.”

TurfGrass Experts has served Greater Cincinnati for many years and said demand from Northern Kentucky has increased as homeowners seek solutions that go beyond generic or overpriced treatments. Establishing a Union branch enables the company to build consistent service coverage across the region and deliver the most cost-effective services with faster response times for customers who are actively trying to stabilize new turf.

In addition to turf recovery work, the Northern Kentucky branch will provide ongoing lawn care and tree-related expertise as part of long-term property health. Schaffer's impressive credentials as an ISA Certified Arborist support a broader perspective on residential landscapes, particularly in neighborhoods where young trees and new turf compete for water and where shade patterns evolve quickly as plantings mature.

The company also emphasized that homeowner education is a practical part of post-construction lawn success. Many residents attempt to solve problems with frequent mowing changes or repeated product applications without understanding that the issue is structural. A clear diagnosis can prevent wasted expense and reduce the cycle of treatments that are unable to resolve the underlying conditions.

TurfGrass Experts' Northern Kentucky branch is now open and accepting new residential and commercial clients throughout Union, Covington, Erlanger, Florence, Fort Mitchell, and Walton.

The branch is located at 10598 US-42, Union, KY 41091

About TurfGrass Experts

TurfGrass Experts is a Cincinnati-based lawn care service providing turfgrass and lawncare expertise to residential and commercial properties throughout Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.