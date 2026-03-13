Kerala Crime: 60-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Pouring Hot Water On Elderly Neighbour

Thrissur: The police have arrested a 60-year-old man, Rajan, for allegedly pouring hot water on his elderly neighbour and causing serious burns. The victim, 62-year-old Sasi, was found in a terrible condition on a road last year on Thiruvonam day. The Vadakkanchery police had registered a case, but the arrest comes a full six months after the incident.

This was a tough case for the cops. There were no eyewitnesses and no CCTV footage to help them. The police team had to rely on old-school investigation, focusing on people they suspected. They questioned around 30 people. Rajan's statement was suspicious from the start, and the police felt his behaviour was also unnatural. As a result, they put him under constant surveillance.

The big break in the case came months later. The police found out that Rajan had confessed to the crime to some of his close friends. They carefully collected evidence of this confession before finally arresting him. According to his confession, Rajan was angry because Sasi was lying drunk on the road near his house just as his relatives were arriving for a visit.

Vadakkanchery Police Station Inspector Muraleedharan said that Thrissur City Police Commissioner Nakul Rajendra Deshmukh took a special interest in this case. He gave the team the time they needed to investigate properly, which ultimately led to the successful arrest.

