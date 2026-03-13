Did Anushka Shetty Plan To QUIT Films? Actress Reveals Nagarjuna's Key Lesson

403
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Even after becoming a lady superstar, 'Sweety' Anushka Shetty still follows one piece of advice from hero Nagarjuna. She also opened up about when she might say goodbye to her film career.Anushka Shetty is now very selective about her films. Her last movie was 'Ghaati' with director Krish, which unfortunately was a disaster. She is now prioritising strong, female-led stories. Her weight has also been a challenge, which she is managing while continuing her career.Anushka is one of South India's biggest star heroines. After Vijayashanti, she became the face of female-centric films. Her role in 'Arundhati' completely changed her image, and 'Baahubali' took her stardom to its peak. But even today, she never forgets Nagarjuna's advice.So what did Nagarjuna tell her? During her debut film 'Super', he gave her some solid advice. He told her, 'Life and career will have many ups and downs. Don't let success go to your head or failure pull you down. Always stay grounded.' Anushka says she follows this advice even today.Speaking about quitting, Anushka said she leaves any field if it stops making her happy. 'I enjoy what I do. If I'm not happy, I'll find something else. When I was a yoga teacher, I thought I'd do that forever. Then films happened, and now I'm enjoying acting,' she said in an interview with a paper six years ago.
