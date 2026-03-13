403
MM Communications Nabs Former Yahoo Life SEA Editor
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - PR and communications consultancy MM Communications has picked Reta Lee, former editor‐in‐chief of Yahoo Life Southeast Asia, as its new PR Account director, it told PRovoke Media exclusively.
In her new role, Lee will work closely with MM Communications' Asia team across Singapore, Jakarta, and Hong Kong, collaborating with the Dubai office to align regional storytelling and brand strategy. She will lead integrated content and communications initiatives that connect clients with audiences through refined, insight‐driven narratives.
“Reta's editorial instinct, clarity of thought, and digital fluency bring an elevated dimension to our creative and strategic work,” said Marina Mathews, founder and managing director of MM Communications.
“Having spent many years working across Asia and the Middle East, I've seen first-hand how the relationship between brand and media continues to evolve. Reta's ability to translate insights into authentic, resonant narratives will be invaluable as we continue to guide clients through that evolution. Her proven editorial leadership and nuanced understanding of audience engagement will further strengthen how we build, protect, and amplify our clients' reputations across diverse markets," she added.
Before joining MM Communications, Lee led Yahoo Life Southeast Asia's editorial direction, managing a multi‐market team producing lifestyle, entertainment, culture and e-commerce content. She previously managed Her World Singapore and has contributed to several of Singapore's most established lifestyle publications.
“I'm thrilled to bring the craft of high-impact content to the fore, helping clients not just communicate, but resonate. Great content doesn't just fill space - it earns trust, builds authority, and moves people to act,” said Reta.“Working alongside Marina and the team to craft communications that resonate across audiences is an exciting next chapter in my career.”
MM Communications represents an international client portfolio spanning wellness, design, luxury, hospitality, and innovation. The agency's current clients include AMAFFI Perfume House, Bombardier, Madison House, REKOOP, TENTEN Partners and VANTA, among others.
