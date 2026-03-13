Russian Commanders Torture Their Soldiers For Refusing To Go On Assaults Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The corresponding conversation of an occupying unit leader was intercepted by specialists of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

The conversation shows that for Russian occupiers the concepts of human rights or military regulations mean nothing, and their army is held together only by brutal violence. An atmosphere of total fear and medieval brutality reigns within the enemy army. Commanders do not hesitate to order the rape and mutilation of subordinates who try to save their lives and refuse to go on hopeless assaults.

"They took him, they took him – they brought the 'five-hundred' here; now we'll have a preventive conversation," one of the torturers reports about the detention of another soldier who refused to fight.

The unit commander orders his subordinates to commit an act of sexual violence against the soldier, not restraining his sick imagination.

HUR shows how it destroys Russian radars in Crimea in February

Such methods are a common practice in the Russian army, where the slogan "we don't abandon our own" applies only if they can torment them a little longer. The occupiers are kept in positions like slaves: tied up, in their own filth, at gunpoint. Any attempt at resistance or escape is punished by execution on the spot.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian soldiers refuse to contact their commanders in order to avoid being sent on assault missions.

Photo: Ministry of Defense