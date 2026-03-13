Pleasant Daytime Weather, Unstable Conditions In Evening JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 13 (Petra)-- Weather conditions on Friday are expected to be mild across most regions of Jordan, while relatively warm weather will prevail in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Gradually during the evening hours, the Kingdom will be affected by a state of atmospheric instability, with chances of light rain showers in scattered areas. Winds will be southwesterly and moderate, occasionally becoming active particularly in desert regions causing dust to rise.In its report, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) warned of the risk of flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas late at night in the northern and central parts of the Kingdom.It also cautioned about reduced horizontal visibility due to dust in many areas, especially in desert regions, as well as the possibility of thunderstorms and hail. The department urged people with respiratory conditions to take necessary precautions and advised motorists to be cautious of slippery roads during rainfall.Unstable weather conditions are expected to persist on Saturday, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and intermittent rain showers in different parts of the Kingdom. Rainfall may become heavy at times in the northern and central regions, accompanied by thunder and hail. Winds will be active, shifting from southeasterly to southwesterly, and may raise dust, particularly in desert areas.On Sunday, the Kingdom is forecast to be affected by a relatively cold and moist air mass associated with a low-pressure system. Temperatures will drop noticeably, and skies will be partly cloudy. Rain is expected during the early morning hours at intervals in northern and central regions, as well as limited parts of the southwestern and northeastern areas. Westerly winds will be active, with occasional strong gusts.By Monday, conditions will turn cold in the high mountainous areas and relatively cold in the desert and plains, while remaining relatively warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low clouds are expected to appear over northern and central regions, and light rain showers may fall during the early morning hours in parts of the north and central areas. Winds will be westerly and moderate, occasionally becoming active.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 18 degrees Celsius, and a low of 8 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 29 degrees during the day, sliding to 18 degrees at night.